Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGRY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,979. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

