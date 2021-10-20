Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 84.29 ($1.10).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LON AGR traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 73.55 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

