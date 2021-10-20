Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,647.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $901,586.40 and $2,647.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,787.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.78 or 0.06332174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $207.00 or 0.00314656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.94 or 0.00978825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00084781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00396392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00267328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00249811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004694 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,101,112 coins and its circulating supply is 11,056,568 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

