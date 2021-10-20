Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz Sells 2,523 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 540,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,371. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $90.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $114,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

