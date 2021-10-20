Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.29

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 331488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Frank’s International by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Frank’s International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frank’s International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

