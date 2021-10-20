Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells 4,150 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80.

ESTC stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.73. 536,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

