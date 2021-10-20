Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Acquires 1,400,000 Shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,071. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.