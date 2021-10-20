Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells 54,140 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 54,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $1,232,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

SEMR stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

