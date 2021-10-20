Analysts Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.64.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

