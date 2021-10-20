CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $7.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 826,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,539. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.