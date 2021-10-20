CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $7.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 826,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,539. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
