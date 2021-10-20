Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Kornit Digital reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Barclays raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.91. 325,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.26 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $164.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

