Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 1,443,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,799. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.77, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

