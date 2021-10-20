Raven Protocol Trading Up 75.1% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $9.60 million and $97,263.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00071311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00101302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,953.63 or 0.99932148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.09 or 0.06244219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

