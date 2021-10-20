DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. 411,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,011. DermTech has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $897.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Research analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DermTech by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

