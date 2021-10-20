Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.40). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 274,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 131.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 1,020,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,214. The company has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

