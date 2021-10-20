Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.81 and the highest is $6.83. Anthem posted earnings per share of $4.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.39 to $26.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $28.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

ANTM traded up $30.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.05. 2,320,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.19. Anthem has a 1 year low of $269.01 and a 1 year high of $425.44.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.8% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.