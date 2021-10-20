Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Purchases C$18,750.00 in Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Jason Franklin Hynes purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,182.25.
Shares of PGX stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.77. 648,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,436. The stock has a market cap of C$16.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 14.93.
Prosper Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.