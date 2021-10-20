OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.94 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00191270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

