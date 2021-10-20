PayBX Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00191270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

