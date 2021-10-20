Contrasting Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Hippo alerts:

This table compares Hippo and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48%

This table compares Hippo and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.63 $90.77 million $0.74 14.01

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hippo and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.46%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Hippo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.