Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 869,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,707. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

