HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to report sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. 2,144,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,206. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.