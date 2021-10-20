Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post earnings per share of $3.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the lowest is $3.55. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

HCA stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average of $225.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

