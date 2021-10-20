John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.13

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 47799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.