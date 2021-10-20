John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.13

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 47799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
