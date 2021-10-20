Zacks: Brokerages Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 106.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 432.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

