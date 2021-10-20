Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

