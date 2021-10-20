Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.53. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $729,926 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.