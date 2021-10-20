Zap Price Tops $0.0422 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $120,242.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00041597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00191290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

