FYDcoin (FYD) Market Cap Hits $2.57 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $10,878.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 590,817,462 coins and its circulating supply is 561,161,458 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.