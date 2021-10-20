Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Announce $2.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $15.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NYSE BCC traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 210,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,593. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

