SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,095. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Several research firms have commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

