Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of Boqii stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,493. Boqii has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $186.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boqii by 9,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

