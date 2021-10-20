The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 531,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Procter & Gamble stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of The Procter & Gamble worth $4,655,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

