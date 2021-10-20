International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.96 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $23.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $24.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

IP traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $53.53. 2,790,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,029. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

