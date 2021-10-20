$512.10 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $512.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.90 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Shares of IBP traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

