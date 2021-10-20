$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 149,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,854. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harsco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after buying an additional 108,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 7.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.