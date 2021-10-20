ROCKI Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $682,503.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00067489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.13 or 1.00119608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.72 or 0.06214620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021210 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

