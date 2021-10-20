Viberate Price Hits $0.0601 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Viberate has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $1.50 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00191228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

VIB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

