Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. ICL Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

ICL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 125,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $194,023,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,129,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

