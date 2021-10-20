Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $952,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $11,383,036.80.

NYSE DASH traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,042. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.08.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.