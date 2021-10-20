First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.54.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FR traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.81. 554,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In other news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,521 shares of company stock valued at $86,214.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

