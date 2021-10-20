Mint Club Hits Market Cap of $5.14 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $203,559.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.