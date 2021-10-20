Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce sales of $425.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the lowest is $399.50 million. ePlus posted sales of $433.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,298 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. ePlus has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

