Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

PZN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 38,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,544. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $773.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pzena Investment Management stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

