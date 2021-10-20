Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 8,482,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.