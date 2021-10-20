Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 1,972 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The firm has a market cap of $431.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

