Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.26). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQST stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 1,085,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,354. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $170.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

