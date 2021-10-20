Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post $251.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $922.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.79. 278,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,166. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

