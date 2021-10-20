Katalyo Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $270,126.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00067542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00071254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00101919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,919.18 or 0.99999564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.86 or 0.06216466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00021192 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

