Maxcoin Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $648,126.95 and approximately $45.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,032.66 or 1.00171716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.36 or 0.00306979 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.85 or 0.00494315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00190325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

